Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Goes Gold - News

/ 202 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Ubisoft announced Shadow of the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has gone gold. That means development for the game is complete and is the physical copies are ready to be printed.

#AssassinsCreedOdyssey has gone gold!! ðŸ¾ðŸŽ‰



We hope you'll be enjoying playing the game as much as we did developing it and can't wait to see which paths you'll choose.



Your Odyssey starts on October 5. pic.twitter.com/Nj0EwQjdsj — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 14, 2018

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles