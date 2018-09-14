Warframe Launches on Switch on November 20 - News

posted 1 hour ago

It was announced during the Nintendo Direct yesterday that Warframe will launch on the Nintendo Switch on November 20.

View the release date trailer below:

Warframe is available now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

