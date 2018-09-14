Jump Force Adds Yugi from Yu-Gi-Oh! - News

/ 184 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Bandai Namco announced Yugi from Yu-Gi-Oh! will be a playable fighter in Jump Force.





Here is an overview of the character:

Joining the roster of Jump Force is Yugi Muto, the hero of Yu-Gi-Oh! Jump Force brings together the greatest heroes and villains from over the 50-year history of Shueisha’s influential Japanese manga Weekly Shonen Jump to fight for the fate of their world and ours.

Yu-Gi-Oh!’s story takes place in a world where a card game: Duel Monsters, is one of the largest aspects of everyday life. The game can bring fortune and fame to its champions, or demise to those less fortunate.

The main protagonist, Yugi Muto, is a lonely boy who loves playing the game but was never blessed with talent. After finding and solving the Millennium Puzzle, an ancient and powerful artefact, Yugi unknowingly became host to Dark Yugi, the spirit of the long deceased Pharaoh Atem. The Pharaoh’s spirit possess and takes control of Yugi in times of danger, he is able to become one of the greatest Duel Monsters players in the world.

Jump Force will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles