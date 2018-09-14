Tri-Ace Will Announce New Title at TGS 2018 - News

Tri-Ace revealed it will announce a new title at Tokyo Game Show 2018 on September 20 at 20:00 JST.

Tokyo Game Show 2018 takes place in Tokyo, Japan from September 20 to 23.

