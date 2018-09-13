Cities: Skylines Out Now in Switch - News

Paradox Interactive announced Cities: Skylines is available starting today on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop.

Here is an overview of the game:

A modern take on a classic city builder, originally created by Colossal Order, Cities: Skylines lets players realize the thrill and hardships of creating and maintaining a real city, complete with fully realized transport and economy systems, to cement the city simulation experience. Cities: Skylines is designed to suit any play style – and now, any time, anywhere.

More portable than ever, the new Nintendo Switch edition of this fan-favorite city builder comes complete with UI designed especially for Nintendo Switch, along with two of Cities: Skylines’ most popular expansions – After Dark and Snowfall. Taking advantage of the platform’s unique capabilities like HD Rumble, the Nintendo Switch edition also features advanced tutorials, and Pro Controller support.

“Cities is the first Paradox title on any Nintendo platform, and we are very eager to get the game out to Switch players,” said Sandra Neudinger, Product Manager from Paradox Interactive. “This is an exciting opportunity for the game – for us internally, for current players, and for new players to come. It’s very cool to experience a portable version of Cities: Skylines, so players can now carry their city with them, finding inspiration wherever they go. Imagination is the only limit, we can’t wait to see what players dream and build up.”

Key Features:

Multi-tiered and challenging simulation: Constructing your city from the ground up is easy to learn, but hard to master. Playing as the mayor, you’ll be faced with balancing essential requirements such as education, water, electricity, police, fire fighting, healthcare and much more, along with your city’s real economy system and a multitude of gameplay scenarios.

Constructing your city from the ground up is easy to learn, but hard to master. Playing as the mayor, you’ll be faced with balancing essential requirements such as education, water, electricity, police, fire fighting, healthcare and much more, along with your city’s real economy system and a multitude of gameplay scenarios. Nintendo Switch edition exclusive: Using HD Rumble, a rumble effect helps find the most efficient area to place service buildings in your city. Pro Controller is also supported, and additional tutorials help guide your first play through.

Using HD Rumble, a rumble effect helps find the most efficient area to place service buildings in your city. Pro Controller is also supported, and additional tutorials help guide your first play through. Extensive local traffic simulation: Colossal Order’s extensive experience developing the Cities in Motion series is put to work in fully fleshed out, well-crafted transport systems.

Colossal Order’s extensive experience developing the Cities in Motion series is put to work in fully fleshed out, well-crafted transport systems. Districts and Policies: Be more than just an administrator from city hall. Designating parts of your city as a district results in the application of policies which results in you rising to the status of Mayor for your own city.

Be more than just an administrator from city hall. Designating parts of your city as a district results in the application of policies which results in you rising to the status of Mayor for your own city. After Dark: Focused on leisure and tourist specialization, this expansion’s central feature is to utilize the day and night cycle and alter the approach to managing a city. Will you construct a bustling city that lives and breathes at night, or succumb to the perils and misadventures of the dark hours?

Focused on leisure and tourist specialization, this expansion’s central feature is to utilize the day and night cycle and alter the approach to managing a city. Will you construct a bustling city that lives and breathes at night, or succumb to the perils and misadventures of the dark hours? Snowfall: The difficulty heats up when the city cools down, thanks to this expansion’s added challenges and assets, like snow maps, street cars and heating systems. There are in-game temperature readings, cosmetic weather enhancements, extra parks, and infrastructural demands to keep your citizens warm and safe from freezing conditions.

