Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Cloud Version Announced for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 464 Views
Ubisoft has announced Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Cloud Version for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on October 5.
View the announcement trailer below:
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will also launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 5.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
What does cloud version mean?
As opposed to Capcom and RE7, this makes sense, as the Switch could not handle a proper port. Would rather not see these type of games at all though. It seems like the easy way out.
Means that switch owners can get games and developers dont have to worry about porting and lowering setting to fir switch hardware capabilities, and focus on games themselves. Also, switch could also receive ps5 and beyond games. Seems to be a good compromise. 5G would help a lot on this, the future seems bright.
Hmm, makes me think. First Capcom with RE7 and now Ubisoft with AssCreed. If it was the same company I would not think about it, but two different... maybe, maybe Nintendo is setting up a streaming infrastructure in Japan and is offering it to 3rd-parties. Maybe, if it works in Japan, it will be expanded worldwide.
People are going to complain, but I think this is actually a really good thing. True it's not as good as getting a real port, but that's not always going to be possible physically or financially with the hardware being what it is. I think it's better than nothing.
5 Comments