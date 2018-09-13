Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Cloud Version Announced for Switch - News

posted 3 hours ago

Ubisoft has announced Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Cloud Version for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on October 5.

View the announcement trailer below:





Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will also launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 5.

