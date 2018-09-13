Game Freak Announces RPG Town for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 305 Views
Pokemon developer Game Freak has announced a new RPG, Town (working title), for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2019.
View the announcement trailer below:
They had better fix that title. This can NOT be one of those games where the working title gets used for the final title because they couldn't think of anything better in time. Looks really cool though.
This looks actually good. I'm interested to learn more.
2 Comments