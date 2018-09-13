Animal Crossing Announced for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 299 Views
Nintendo has announced a new mainline Animal Crossing game is in development for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2019.
View the announcement trailer below:
About damn time.
Finally!!!
IT FINALLY HAPPENED!
No title or any information at all beyond a confirmation that Tom Nook is in the game and a generic logo, and this is supposed to come out in less than a year? Yeah, they just gave us this as a teaser to hold us over so we wouldn't complain that nothing was shown and stop asking where Animal Crossing is.
