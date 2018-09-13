Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle Announced, Isabelle Joins Lineup - News

/ 265 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo announced a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch bundle. It will launch alongside the game and include a Nintendo Switch, a digital copy of the game, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-branded Joy-Con controllers and dock for $359.99.

Nintendo also revealed Isabelle from Animal Crossing will be playable in the game.

New bundle approaching! This upcoming bundle will include a #NintendoSwitch system, Super #SmashBrosUltimate branded Joy-Con controllers and dock, as well as a download code for the game. Available 11/2. pic.twitter.com/x4tXUngnOk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles