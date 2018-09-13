Katamari Damacy Reroll Announced, Confirmed for Switch - News

2004's Katamari Damacy is getting a remaster. Katamari Damacy Reroll is confirmed for the Nintendo Switch and will launch in winter 2018.

The King of All Cosmos has made a right royal mess â€“ now it's up to you to clear it up in #KatamariDamacy REROLL on #NintendoSwitch #eShop! Roll up everything in sight in winter 2018. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/dtLbPenwSc — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) September 13, 2018

The last Katamari game for consoles was 2009's Katamari Forever for the PlayStation 3. There was also Touch My Katamari, which launched for the PlayStation Vita in 2012.

