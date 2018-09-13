New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Announced for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 623 Views
Nintendo has announced New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on January 11, 2019.
New #SuperMario Bros. U Deluxe is coming to #NintendoSwitch on 1/11/19 and includes both the New Super Mario Bros. U and New Super Luigi U games! pic.twitter.com/DMeqksC4dT— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018
Mario, Luigi, and Toad will return as playable characters in New #SuperMario Bros. U Deluxe and are joined by Nabbit and Toadette! pic.twitter.com/k7ZR7gPIPn— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018
The game includes New Super Mario Bros. U and New Super Luigi U.
Not to be a party pooper here, but how about an actual NEW NSMB game instead of a port of a Wii U launch title? And having the "U" still in the title is just tacky at this point.
Peachette? Nintendo please stop.
Linkle effect
- +1
Why not just add Princess Peach into the game, instead of Toadette-Peach? It's driving me nuts.
I mean i do think its ridiculous but still the whole point is to save peach. They could have add Daisy tho
- 0
I hope this opens the door for Super Mario Maker 2. Nevertheless I would have preferred a Super Mario 3D World port or a new 2D Mario...
Xenoblade chronicles x please!!!
I completely skipped the Wii U like millions of other people, so this will be exciting. Mario Odyssey was such an amazing experience, I am hoping for the same thing here. Haven't played since the Wii version, and last 2D platformer I played was Cuphead. Fun times with friends coming right up!.
The only thing that was disappointing for me. I mean sure it's a great game but jesus 2D mario used to be Nintendo's speciality. Hopefully they are woking on a new title and trying to switch things up a bit. I mean you can tell this is again more of a filler game since they are releasing it after the holidays. I would assume they would try to push it more if another one wasn't on the way.
