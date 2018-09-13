New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Announced for Switch

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 623 Views

Nintendo has announced New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on January 11, 2019.

 The game includes New Super Mario Bros. U and New Super Luigi U.

7 Comments

NightDragon83
NightDragon83 (5 hours ago)

Not to be a party pooper here, but how about an actual NEW NSMB game instead of a port of a Wii U launch title? And having the "U" still in the title is just tacky at this point.

Ljink96
Ljink96 (4 hours ago)

Peachette? Nintendo please stop.

nidavellir
nidavellir (3 hours ago)

Linkle effect

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (4 hours ago)

Why not just add Princess Peach into the game, instead of Toadette-Peach? It's driving me nuts.

xMetroid
xMetroid (1 hour ago)

I mean i do think its ridiculous but still the whole point is to save peach. They could have add Daisy tho

siebensus4
siebensus4 (4 hours ago)

I hope this opens the door for Super Mario Maker 2. Nevertheless I would have preferred a Super Mario 3D World port or a new 2D Mario...

progstarmac
progstarmac (3 hours ago)

Xenoblade chronicles x please!!!

TheBird
TheBird (4 hours ago)

I completely skipped the Wii U like millions of other people, so this will be exciting. Mario Odyssey was such an amazing experience, I am hoping for the same thing here. Haven't played since the Wii version, and last 2D platformer I played was Cuphead. Fun times with friends coming right up!.

xMetroid
xMetroid (4 hours ago)

The only thing that was disappointing for me. I mean sure it's a great game but jesus 2D mario used to be Nintendo's speciality. Hopefully they are woking on a new title and trying to switch things up a bit. I mean you can tell this is again more of a filler game since they are releasing it after the holidays. I would assume they would try to push it more if another one wasn't on the way.

