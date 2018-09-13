New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Announced for Switch - News

/ 623 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo has announced New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on January 11, 2019.

New #SuperMario Bros. U Deluxe is coming to #NintendoSwitch on 1/11/19 and includes both the New Super Mario Bros. U and New Super Luigi U games! pic.twitter.com/DMeqksC4dT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

Mario, Luigi, and Toad will return as playable characters in New #SuperMario Bros. U Deluxe and are joined by Nabbit and Toadette! pic.twitter.com/k7ZR7gPIPn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

The game includes New Super Mario Bros. U and New Super Luigi U.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles