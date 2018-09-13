Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey Release Date Revealed - News

Nintendo announced Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey will launch for the Nintendo 3DS on December 27 in Japan, January 11, 2019 in North America, and January 25 in Europe.

View the latest trailer below:

