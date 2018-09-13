Diablo III Eternal Collection Launches on Switch on November 2 - News

/ 360 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Blizzard Entertainment announced Diablo III Eternal Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 2 for $59.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

Endlessly playable and continually evolving, Diablo III provides a lifetime of challenge and adventure, and the Eternal Collection includes the multitude of features, refinements, and updates that have been added to the game to date. On top of fighting through an epic story campaign that spans the High Heavens, the Burning Hells, and beyond, players can earn bountiful rewards in Adventure Mode, a never-ending onslaught of activity with constantly shifting objectives across all of the game’s locales. Diablo III Eternal Collection also includes Seasons, a recurring game mode that encourages players to create fresh characters, earn exclusive Seasonal rewards, and crush hordes of demons to earn spots on their region’s leaderboards.

Diablo III Eternal Collection has been forged to take advantage of the Nintendo Switch System’s flexibility and versatility, whether players are using the Joy-Con controller or a Pro Controller. And true to Diablo’s spirit, players will have a wealth of options when it comes to cleansing Sanctuary cooperatively—parties of up to four can play together, either by sharing a screen on a single Nintendo Switch, linking their consoles together wirelessly, or connecting through the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.

Diablo III is the fastest-selling PC game of all time.* The Reaper of Souls expansion introduced the mighty Crusader class, the infinitely-replayable Adventure Mode, and a host of other game-defining features, like the random loot-filled Nephalem Rift dungeons. In 2017, Rise of the Necromancer resurrected the fan-favorite Necromancer class from Diablo II, bolstering players’ forces with the gruesome powers of blood and bone. All of this is included in Diablo III Eternal Edition for the Nintendo Switch, on top of platform-exclusive bonus items, like Ganondorf’s cosmetic armor set, inspired by the iconic villain from The Legend of Zelda series.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles