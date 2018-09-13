Bendy and the Ink Machine Headed to PS4 and Xbox in October, Switch Shortly After - News

Rooster Teeth Games and Maximum Games announced the first-person puzzle horror game, Bendy and the Ink Machine, is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October, and for the Nintendo switch shortly after that.

"Those who haven't played Bendy and the Ink Machine are going to discover an instantaneous love for the game that the Steam community has known for over a year, and we are beyond excited to play a part in that," said CEO of Maximum Games Christina Seelye.





Head of games publishing at Rooster Teeth Games David Eddings added, "Partnering with Maximum Games to bring Bendy and the Ink Machine to the hands of all players, on all consoles, is the natural next step. We’re thrilled to know that soon gamers all over the world will have the opportunity to experience this chilling adventure."

