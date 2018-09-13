Tales of Crestoria Gets First Details on Protagonist - News

/ 320 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released the first details on the upcoming smartphone RPG, Tales of Crestoria.

Read the details below:

■ Character

Kanata Hjuger

The protagonist, he is the only son of a monk who governs a village. Although he tries to protect the weak and has a strong sense of justice, people keep their distance due to his overly straightforward behavior. He has great interest in the mechanics behind the Vision Orb. He begins to notice the crookedness of the world after becoming a criminal as a result of certain circumstances.

■ Keywords

Vision Orb

The people of the world are required to wear this. It records the information seen by the wearer and displays the recorded images on Vision Central.

Vision Central

A device that displays the images projected from Vision Orbs. It is located in areas such as the village square and church. Based on the information shared here, the people can use their Vision Orb say a “punishment prayer” (guilty vote).

Enforcer

A group that judges criminals. Humans who have amassed a certain amount of “punishment prayers” (guilty votes), their crime will be acknowledged and a “mark of sin” will be engraved onto a part of their body. If a crime is acknowledged, an Enforcer will soon appear to hand down judgement.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles