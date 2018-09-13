Advance Naval Battle RPG Azur Lane: Crosswave Announced for PS4 - News

Compile Heart and Felistella have announced "advance naval battle RPG," Azur Lane: Crosswave, for the PlayStation 4.

Azur Lane: Crosswave is part of the side-scrolling shoot ’em up RPG Azur Lane series. It launched for iOS and Android in May 2017.

