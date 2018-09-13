Warriors Orochi 4 Gets Battle Arena Mode Gameplay Video With Dev Commentary - News

Koei Tecmo has released a gameplay video for Warriors Orochi 4 that showcases the Battle Arena Mode with commentary from producer Masaki Furusawa and director Tomohiko Aoki.



Warriors Orochi 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in North America and Europe on October 19. It will launch in Japan on September 27 for the Switch, PS4 and PC.

