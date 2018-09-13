SEGA Ages: Sonic 2, Thunder Force AC, Out Run, and Columns II Details Released - News

/ 304 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

SEGA has released new information about its lineup of SEGA Ages for the Nintendo Switch. The latest information is on Out Run, Columns II, Thunder Force AC, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Read the information below:

Sega Ages: Out Run:

Even More Songs on Top of the 3DS Additions – The Nintendo Switch version supports wide-screen and 60 frames per second graphics. The additional background music tracks added to the 3DS version, “Cruising Line” and “Camino a Mi Amor,” are included in the Switch release in addition to three songs from successive Out Run series titles, arranged to match the sound style of the first Out Run. As for which songs will be used, stay tuned for more information.

– The Nintendo Switch version supports wide-screen and 60 frames per second graphics. The additional background music tracks added to the 3DS version, “Cruising Line” and “Camino a Mi Amor,” are included in the Switch release in addition to three songs from successive Out Run series titles, arranged to match the sound style of the first Out Run. As for which songs will be used, stay tuned for more information. Gyro Controller Support – Gyro sensor support allows you to play while moving the device like the arcade handle.

– Gyro sensor support allows you to play while moving the device like the arcade handle. The Additional Elements from the 3DS version, Including Machine Tuning – The tuning elements added to the 3DS version are included. Change the performance of your car with the addition of four part types: cornering, engine, tire, and bumper.

Sega Ages: Columns II:

Online Battles – Not only can you have offline battles in table mode, you can also enjoy long-awaited online battles.

– Not only can you have offline battles in table mode, you can also enjoy long-awaited online battles. Easy Difficulty Support – While Columns II is famous for its high difficulty, you can change the settings to make it less difficult from the original version. Aim to clear every stage!

Sega Ages: Thunder Force AC:

Online Rankings – Online rankings have been added such as All Difficulties-Combined Score Attack, Normal Mode-only Score Attack, etc.

– Online rankings have been added such as All Difficulties-Combined Score Attack, Normal Mode-only Score Attack, etc. Easy Mode – The “Kids Mode” added in the Sega Saturn port of Thunder Force GP2 can be used to play the game with lower difficulty. A rapid-fire feature and such will also be included.

– The “Kids Mode” added in the Sega Saturn port of Thunder Force GP2 can be used to play the game with lower difficulty. A rapid-fire feature and such will also be included. Even More Additional Elements – Even more Sega Ages-only additional elements are being prepared. Stay tuned for more information.

Sega Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog 2:

Additional Actions – The “drop dash” action added to the latest classic Sonic game Sonic Mania has been added to the Sega Ages version of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Run through familiar stages using the new action!

– The “drop dash” action added to the latest classic Sonic game Sonic Mania has been added to the Sega Ages version of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Run through familiar stages using the new action! Online Rankings – Online rankings are being prepared for Time Attack Mode.

– Online rankings are being prepared for Time Attack Mode. Super Sonic Mode and Other Elements from the 3DS Version – The “Ring Keep” and “Super Sonic Mode” additions from the 3DS version will reappear in the Sega Ages version. Super Sonic Mode lets you play with possession of all the Chaos Emealds from the beginning of the game. The Chaos Emeralds allows Sonic to transform into Super Sonic, who has overwhelming speed and strength.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles