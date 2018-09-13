Switch System Update Version 6.0.0 Scheduled for September 18, Adds Online Service - News

Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch system update version 6.0.0 is scheduled to launch on September 18 at 8pm PT / 11pm ET. The eShop will be down for three hours prior to the update.

Once the update has been released you will need to download it in order to continue access to the Nintendo eShop.

The Nintendo Switch Online memberships will be available for purchase once the update is released. You will need to purchase an Individual or Family Membership in order to keep playing games online.

