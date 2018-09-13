Side-Scrolling Action Game Dungreed Headed to Switch - News

/ 273 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Nicalis and developer Team Horay have announced the "infinitely replayable 2D side-scrolling action game," Dungreed, is headed to the Nintendo Switch. A release date was not announced.





Here is an overview of the game:

Dungreed lets players assume the role of an adventurer who must explore a continuously evolving dungeon in order to prevent the town from being destroyed.

Dungreed features procedurally generated levels with a variety of environments such as prisons, jungles and lava zones. Players can defeat enemies and advance through the dungeon using powerful magic items and an arsenal of weapons, ranging from rusty swords to cutting-edge sniper rifles. To prepare for the journey ahead, adventurers can train to become stronger and better equipped prior to exploring deeper and encountering the sinister denizens that lurk in the unpredictable dungeon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles