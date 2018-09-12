SEGA Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog and Thunder Force IV Launches September 20 - News

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu revealed SEGA Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog and Sega Ages: Thunder Force IV will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on September 20.





It was announced earlier today five more games will be coming to the SEGA Ages lineup for the Nintendo Switch.

