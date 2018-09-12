Stone Launches Next Week on Steam - News

Developer Convict Games the "Hip-Hop Stoner Noir" game, Stone, will launch next week on Windows PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Stone is a passion project from Convict Games, a new Aussie-led global collection of developers who previously worked on major entertainment projects including Remedy’s Quantum Break and Control, as well as feature films such as Gravity, World War Z, Prometheus, and more.

Key Features:

Inspired by classic stoner-noir films, underground art forms and writers such as Charles Bukowski, Ernest Hemingway, Hunter S. Thompson, and Thomas Pynchon.

Take a “hard ass” or “soft-touch” approach while conversing with an insane cast of characters with hilarious accents and an attitude problem to figure out what the fuck happened last night.

Spend time watching public domain films, exploring diverse locales, going clubbing, drinking, smoking, and chilling.

