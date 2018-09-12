Forza Horizon 4 Demo Released - News

Microsoft and Playground Games have released the demo for Forza Horizon 4.

Here is an overview of the demo:

Dynamic seasons change everything at the world’s greatest automotive festival. Go it alone or team up with others to explore beautiful and historic Britain in a shared open world. Collect, modify and drive over 450 cars. Race, stunt, create and explore – choose your own path to become a Horizon Superstar.

Forza Horizon 4 will launch for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC on October 2.

