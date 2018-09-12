Mario Tennis Aces Tops an Estimated 1 Million Units Sold Worldwide at Retail - Sales

/ 516 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The tennis game from publisher Nintendo and developer Camelot Software Planning - Mario Tennis Aces - has reached a new sales milestone, according to our estimates. The game has surpassed one million units sold at retail. The figure can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 4.

Mario Tennis Aces sold 43,663 units for the week to bring lifetime sales to 1,034,820 units. It took the game seven weeks to reach the milestone.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game had sold best in the US with 332,463 units sold (32%), compared to 314,153 units sold in Europe (30%) and 296,748 units in Japan (29%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game had sold an estimated 57,666 units in the UK, 52,499 units in Germany, and 86,796 units in France.

Mario Tennis Aces released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on June 22.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles