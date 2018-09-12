Switch Online Service Launches September 18 - News

/ 840 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch Online service will launch on September 18. Users can sign up for a 7-day free trial from the eShop at launch.

More information will be revealed tomorrow, September 13 during the Nintendo Direct.

#NintendoSwitchOnline memberships will start on 9/18. You can sign-up for a 7-day free trial from Nintendo #eShop at launch! We will introduce more information during the Nintendo Direct on 9/13.https://t.co/74Hzxk9spt pic.twitter.com/EJVFJH6F4I — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 12, 2018

You can read details about the service here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles