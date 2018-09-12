Switch Online Service Launches September 18

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 840 Views

Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch Online service will launch on September 18. Users can sign up for a 7-day free trial from the eShop at launch. 

More information will be revealed tomorrow, September 13 during the Nintendo Direct.

You can read details about the service here.

4 Comments

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (3 hours ago)

I'm making Microsoft pay for this crap.

OTBWY
OTBWY (4 hours ago)

Ready for people to pretend to be in shock and disgust when the direct shows the details.

Mr.GameCrazy
Mr.GameCrazy (5 hours ago)

Goodbye, free online. :(

Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (5 hours ago)

I've never been hyped for paid online before... But I'm so hopeful that the update to the switch will open the doors to great things with the online nes games to start. Fingers crossed it all goes to plan and isn't fumbled badly by them.

Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (26 minutes ago)

Just imagine playing GC games on Switch...

Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (7 minutes ago)

metroid prime trilogy.... Pikmin Trilogy....

EXPAND DONG

