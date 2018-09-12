Switch Online Service Launches September 18 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 840 Views
Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch Online service will launch on September 18. Users can sign up for a 7-day free trial from the eShop at launch.
More information will be revealed tomorrow, September 13 during the Nintendo Direct.
#NintendoSwitchOnline memberships will start on 9/18. You can sign-up for a 7-day free trial from Nintendo #eShop at launch! We will introduce more information during the Nintendo Direct on 9/13.https://t.co/74Hzxk9spt pic.twitter.com/EJVFJH6F4I— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 12, 2018
You can read details about the service here.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I'm making Microsoft pay for this crap.
Ready for people to pretend to be in shock and disgust when the direct shows the details.
Goodbye, free online. :(
I've never been hyped for paid online before... But I'm so hopeful that the update to the switch will open the doors to great things with the online nes games to start. Fingers crossed it all goes to plan and isn't fumbled badly by them.
Just imagine playing GC games on Switch...
- 0
metroid prime trilogy.... Pikmin Trilogy....
EXPAND DONG
- 0
4 Comments