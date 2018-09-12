Nintendo Direct Rescheduled for September 13 - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

The September 6 Nintendo Direct, which was delayed, has been rescheduled for September 13 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm UK.

The Nintendo Direct will be 35 minutes long and focus on upcoming Nintenbo Switch and Nintendo 3DS titles.

You can watch it here.

