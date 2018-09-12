Marvel’s Spider-Man Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

/ 969 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 125,154 units, according to Media Create for the week ending September 9.

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – MARS (PS4) debuted in third with sales of 17,313. SNK Heroines: Tag Team Battle (PS4) debuted in seventh with sales of 10,018.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 43,513 units. The PS4 sold 19,723 units, the 3DS sold 7,483 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 2,348 units and Xbox One sold 49 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Marvel’s Spider-Man (SIE, 09/07/18) – 125,154 (New) [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (Konami, 08/30/18) – 20,840 (94,229) [PS4] Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – MARS (Konami, 09/07/18) – 17,313 (New) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 14,752 (264,266) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 14,398 (2,604,239) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,877 (1,747,174) [PS4] SNK Heroines: Tag Team Battle (SNK, 09/07/18) – 10,018 (New) [PS4] Conan Exiles (Spike Chunsoft, 08/23/18) – 7,604 (60,229) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 7,004 (189,619) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,515 (1,105,725) [PS4] Persona 5 New Price Version (Atlus, 09/06/18) – 6,280 (New) [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 6,195 [NSW] SNK Heroines: Tag Team Battle (SNK, 09/07/18) – 5,493 (New) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 4,803 (1,720,153) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 4,459 (611,238) [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 4,632 (118,807) [3DS] WarioWare Gold (Nintendo, 08/02/18) – 4,013 (89,640) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Edition Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 3,972 (1,809,287) [NSW] My Hero One’s Justice (Bandai Namco, 08/23/18) – 3,966 (36,261) [PS4] NBA 2K19 (Limited Ediiton Included) (Take-Two Interactive, 09/07/18) – 3,679 (New)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles