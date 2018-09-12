Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD Headed to Switch - News

Publisher Oddworld Inhabitants announced Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD is headed to the Nintendo Switch. It will be playable at EGX 2018 from September 20 to 23 in Birmingham, England.

Surprise! We thought #videogamesday is a good time to announce that pretty soon, Nintendo Switch is going to get a whole lot... Stranger @NintendoUK pic.twitter.com/w6oaE49x8n — Oddworld (@OddworldInc) September 12, 2018

Here is an overview of the game:

You’re the Stranger, a mysterious bounty hunter on a mission to bag the ultimate prize. And you need that money like no one else because there is something very wrong with your health and the only way to fix it is a very costly operation. However the nature of your illness remains a secret and as you find out during the game, for a good reason.

In the dusty, undeveloped wastelands of Western Mudos, cantankerous townsfolk find their settlements besieged by belligerent outlaws. Along comes Stranger, a tall, dark and enigmatic bounty hunter with a mission to capture troublemakers and scoundrels and return them to civilized townships for incarceration.

But Stranger is keeping a secret and needs expensive surgery to survive. In his quest to earn enough Moolah, Stranger reluctantly accepts the ultimate bounty from the owner of the Mongo River and suddenly his adventure takes a very different turn.

Key Features:

Fire Live Ammo! Launch critters at your enemies. Distract them with Chippunks, encase them in Bolamite webbing, or destroy them with Stingbees and explosive bats.

Accept missions from the Bounty Store and talk to neurotic townsfolk to learn where your bounty can be found.

First- and third-person gameplay.

Easter eggs.

Unlockables.

35 Achievements.

Three modes of difficulty.

