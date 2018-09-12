SoulCalibur VI Gets Cervantes and Overview Trailers - News

Bandai Namco has released two new trailers for SoulCalibur VI.

View the Cervantes trailer below:

View the overview trailer below:

Here is an overview of Cervantes:

When Cervantes first gripped Soul Edge, the power of the cursed sword transformed him into a monster. He used the sword to bring a reign of terror and carnage to the world, as the sword continued to manipulated his mind. But soon the cursed sword’s plans were thwarted by a heroic ninja and a brave warrior. Cervantes was defeated, consumed by fire and sentenced to the depths of hell, his body turned to ash.

Later the now new owner of the Soul Edge, Nightmare comes across Cervantes’s remains, but left without noticing the small glimmer of light emitting from his body. The Soul Edge had once again set the terrible wheels of fate moving and brought Cervantes back from the dead. After his resurrection, Cervantes now walks grinning through a sea of corpses, claiming countless souls and leaving desolation and destruction in his wake. His final aim is clear: to once again to make Soul Edge his own.

Cervantes fights with two weapons, Acheron and Nirvana. His main sword, Acheron, has been his sword since he plundered it from its hapless former owner during his reign of dread across the Atlantic Ocean. His secondary weapon, Nirvana, is a dagger with a pistol in the hilt. While pistols of the time were still relatively primitive, shooting an opponent could break their guard, allowing for a fierce follow-up blow. The gun dagger was a gift from the Italian weapons dealer Vercci and symbolises the twisted connection between the feared pirate and the Merchant of Death.

SoulCalibur VI will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 19.

