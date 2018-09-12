Competitive Shooter Synaptic Drive Announced for Switch - News

posted 8 hours ago

Developer Thousand Games have announced a one-on-one competitive shooter, Synaptic Drive, for the Nintendo Switch.

Here is an overview of the game:

Synaptic Drive is a highly strategic one-on-one competitive shooter where you can choose from a variety of characters, weapons, and settings. Our goal is to develop a game of a high enough quality to be chosen for eSports competitions.



