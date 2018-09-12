Anime-Style Action Game Dusk Diver Announced for Switch, PC - News

/ 391 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher JFi Games and developer JERA Game Studio have announced an anime-style action game, Dusk Diver, for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in spring 2019.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Dusk Diver depicts the adventure that unfolds when protagonist Yang Yumo, a seemingly ordinary high school girl, gets caught up in a strange incident while shopping with friends in Taipei’s Ximending neighborhood.

Ximending is one of the fashion trendsetting areas of Taiwan, as well as a popular spot for sightseeing. Starting at Ximen MRT Station Exit 6, the game reporduces the distinctive streets of Ximending with an anime touch to create a familiar, yet somewhat mysterious world.

The reason the development team chose Ximending as the game’s setting is not only because it is a popular tourist spot, but also because it is where an ancient Taipei castle once stood, where various stories have been cultivated for over a century, and because it is a special town where traditional and modern, and culture and fashion intersect. In order to create a bustling Ximending within the game, the development team has gone through the town many times over, and tried its best to grasp as much of its characteristics and atmosphere as possible.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles