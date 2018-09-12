New Digimon Story Game Still in Development According to Series Producer - News

/ 290 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Digimon Survive producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki and chief producer Kazumasa Habu have told Weekly Famitsu that a new Digimon story game is in development.

The development for the game has a long way to go and the main focus right now is Digimon Survive.





Development on the game is currently 30 percent complete.

Digimon Survive will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in 2019.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles