More SEGA Ages Titles Coming to Switch, Including Sonic 2, Outrun, More

SEGA has revealed in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu that five more titles will be coming to the Nintendo Switch as SEGA Ages games.

Here is the complete list:

Space Harrier

Columns II

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Outrun

Thunder Force AC

