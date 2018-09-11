Fortnite V5.40 Adds Suppressed Assault Rifle, Vaults Drum Gun - News

Epic Games has released details on Fortnite version 5.40. The biggest changes to the Battle Royale mode is the addition of the Suppressed Assault Rifle and the removal of the Drum Gun.

Read the complete patch notes below:

BATTLE ROYALE LIMITED TIME MODE: THE GETAWAY Bug Fixes Players in the Getaway LTM can no longer land on the van without building.

Reduced the Victory music at the end of a match.

Jewel will no longer appear in inventory hotbar after being put in the Down-But-Not-Out state.

Player models will no longer get stuck under the van after winning a match.

Player models and items will no longer fall to the ground after winning a match. WEAPONS + ITEMS Suppressed Assault Rifle Added. Sneaky weapon that rewards trigger discipline with precision. Can be found in Vending Machines, floor loot, Treasure Chests, and Supply Drops. Available in Epic and Legendary Variants. 32/33 damage per shot.

Vaulted Drum Gun ART+ANIMATION Enforcer Outfit no longer appears distorted to other clients from certain distances. PERFORMANCE Sub-Region Matchmaking added for Southeast Asia. More details here.



SAVE THE WORLD MISSIONS + SYSTEMS Weekly Horde Challenge 6 Available Wednesday, September 12 at 8 PM ET This week, deploy your portable Fort against hordes of assassin Husks - and players have no shields! Earn Field Agent Rio for the first-time completion. This challenge is also repeatable for Event Tickets.

HEROES New Mythic Outlander - Field Agent Rio, has been added to the Weekly Horde Challenge. Features new Subclass - Rook New Perk - Phase Cannon: Phase Shifting empowers the equipped ranged weapon causing the next shot fired to shoot a Phase projectile which pierces enemies and deals 60 base energy damage. Switching or holstering weapons removes the effect.

Bug Fixes Mythic Ninja: Bladestorm Enforcer no longer appears distorted to other clients at certain distances. WEAPONS + ITEMS Wraith Assault Rifle added to the Weekly Store. A silenced assault rifle with excellent headshot damage that maintains impressive accuracy when fired in controlled bursts. Equipped with a suppressor that greatly reduces the distance that enemies hear gunshots. Available Wednesday, September 12 at 8 PM ET until Wednesday, September 19 at 8 PM ET.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

