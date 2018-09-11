This Week's Deals With Gold - Assassin’s Creed, Battlefield, Diablo III - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 402 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through September 18 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|#KILLALLZOMBIES*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – GOLD EDITION
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield 1
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Franchise Sale
|Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Franchise Sale
|Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
|Add-On
|100%
|Franchise Sale
|Battlefield 1 Revolution
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Franchise Sale
|Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle
|Add-On
|75%
|Franchise Sale
|Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Franchise Sale
|Battlefield 4 Ultimate Shortcut Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Battlefield Anniversary Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Franchise Sale
|Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Franchise Sale
|Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Shortcut Bundle
|Add-On
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|de Blob 2*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Defiance 2050: Demolitionist Class Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|Defiance 2050: Starter Class Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|Defiance 2050: Ultimate Class Pack
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight
|Diablo III: Eternal Collection*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer*
|Add-On
|35%
|DWG
|DreamBreak*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Elex*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|Far Cry 4
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|FAR CRY 4 GOLD EDITION
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|FAR CRY 4 SEASON PASS
|Add-On
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 5
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry Primal
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry py 5 Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|FOR HONOR DELUXE EDITION
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|FOR HONOR Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|FOR HONOR SEASON PASS
|Add-On
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Just Dance 2018
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|MotoGP17*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Neverwinter – 1000 Zen
|Add-On
|15%
|Spotlight
|Neverwinter – 11000 Zen
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|Neverwinter – 2000 Zen
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|Neverwinter – 23000 Zen
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|Neverwinter – 500 Zen
|Add-On
|15%
|Spotlight
|Neverwinter – 5300 Zen
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|Outlast 2*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|Past Cure*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Portal Knights*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Rayman Legends
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Rise of Insanity*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|SONIC FORCES Digital Standard Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|South Park: The Fractured but Whole
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASS
|Add-On
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Star Trek Online: 1000 Zen
|Add-On
|15%
|Spotlight
|Star Trek Online: 2000 Zen
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|Star Trek Online: 23000 Zen
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|Star Trek Online: 500 Zen
|Add-On
|15%
|Spotlight
|Star Trek Online: 5300 Zen
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|STEEP
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Steep Road to the Olympics
|Add-On
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|STEEP Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Steep – Winter Games Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Steep – Winter Games Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|45%
|Publisher Sale
|Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Styx: Master of Shadows*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Styx: Shards of Darkness*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|15%
|DWG
|The Crew
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Crew 2 Standard Edition
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|Publisher Sale
|THE CREW 2 – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|Publisher Sale
|THE CREW 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|The Crew Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Titan Quest*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass
|Add-On
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE + THE DIVISION BUNDLE
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s The Division
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Trackmania Turbo
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Train Sim World Digital Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Train Sim World*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Trials Fusion
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Trials of the Blood Dragon
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + TRIALS FUSION AWESOME MAX EDITION
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|UNO
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Valentino Rossi The Game*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Watch Dogs 2
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Watch_Dogs 2 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|WATCH_DOGS COMPLETE EDITION
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|WRC Collection FIA World Rally Championship*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Yet Another Zombie Defense HD*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Alien Rage*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|ArcaniA – Fall of Setarrif*
|Add-On
|90%
|DWG
|ArcaniA*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – The Da Vinci Disappearance DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III The Betrayal
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III The Infamy
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III The Redemption
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s CreedIV Black Flag
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield 1943
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Battlefield 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Franchise Sale
|Battlefield Bad Compay 2 – Viet Nam
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Battlefield: Bad Company
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Franchise Sale
|Battlefield: Bad Company 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Franchise Sale
|Beyond Good & Evil HD
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Black Knight Sword*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Bound by Flame*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Conan*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|de Blob 2*
|Backward Compatible
|90%
|DWG
|Dogfight 1942 Fire Over Africa*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Dogfight 1942 Russia Under Siege*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Dogfight 1942*
|Arcade
|70%
|DWG
|Elements of Destruction*
|Arcade
|90%
|DWG
|Enemy Front Multiplater Expansion Pack*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Enemy Front*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Far Cry 2
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 3
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|FAR CRY 4 Escape from Durgesh Prison
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|FAR CRY 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|FAR CRY 4 – Valley of the Yetis
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry Classic
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|I Am Alive
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs ATV Reflex*
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|DWG
|Outland
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Prince of Persia Classic
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Rainbow Six Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|RAW – Realms of Ancient War*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Rayman 3 HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Rayman Legends
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Rayman Origins
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Red Dead Redemption*
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Splinter Cell Conviction
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfare 2
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Trials Fusion
|Arcade
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Trials HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|Arcade
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Watch Dogs
|Games On Demand
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|WATCH_DOGS Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.
Comments