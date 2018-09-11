Zone of the Enders HD Collection and Rumble Roses XX Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

/ 365 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Microsoft has added Zone of the Enders HD Collection and Rumble Roses XX to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.

Zone of the Enders HD Collection and Rumble Roses XX are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/CHaIqXXgTr — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) September 11, 2018

Some other recently added games include Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Tomb Raider: Legend, Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary, Prince of Persia, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent, and Jade Empire.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles