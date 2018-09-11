Marvel's Spider-Man Will Get New Game Plus Mode - News

posted 9 hours ago

Insomniac Games was asked on Twitter if they would be adding a New Game Plus mode. The developer responded by saying they are "working on it now and polishing it up."

yes working on it now and polishing it up! — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 10, 2018

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now worldwide on the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

