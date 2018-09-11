Marvel's Spider-Man Will Get New Game Plus Mode - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 655 Views
Insomniac Games was asked on Twitter if they would be adding a New Game Plus mode. The developer responded by saying they are "working on it now and polishing it up."
yes working on it now and polishing it up!— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 10, 2018
Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now worldwide on the PlayStation 4.
I own the game. I haven't gotten to it. Finishing up Ni-no kuni 2. Without spoilers can people answer a couple questions? What sections of this game have a "new game plus" feeling to them? Unique choices like infamous second son? Or different paths like "arrest" vs "kill" ? Skills/Skill points that carry over making you more powerful? What part of this game makes me want to complete it, then immediately play it again?
Should have released with it, but I suspect this is to keep the game relevant for a longer time, and people not sell it or trade fast.
Why do developers wait inserting a new game+? Not hating on any devs, but in the 7th gen, new game plus was already there. They didn't need to patch it in. Now they make it seem like its a "new feature."
Less painful to delay an extra feature than the whole game, I guess.
It's not something people are going to have access to right away even if it was in at launch so who really cares. So long as they don't make it a paid dlc like Nintendo did with BotW, it's whatever.
Good. Gonna get the platinum on this game.
Fan Tastic!
