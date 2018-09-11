Marvel's Spider-Man Will Get New Game Plus Mode

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 655 Views

Insomniac Games was asked on Twitter if they would be adding a New Game Plus mode. The developer responded by saying they are "working on it now and polishing it up." 

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now worldwide on the PlayStation 4.

Bandorr
Bandorr (1 hour ago)

I own the game. I haven't gotten to it. Finishing up Ni-no kuni 2. Without spoilers can people answer a couple questions? What sections of this game have a "new game plus" feeling to them? Unique choices like infamous second son? Or different paths like "arrest" vs "kill" ? Skills/Skill points that carry over making you more powerful? What part of this game makes me want to complete it, then immediately play it again?

John2290
John2290 (56 minutes ago)

Skills, powers, gadgets, suits, combos and moves.

Bandorr
Bandorr (29 minutes ago)

Ok sounds like a lot. Neat.

DonFerrari
DonFerrari (5 hours ago)

Should have released with it, but I suspect this is to keep the game relevant for a longer time, and people not sell it or trade fast.

Liquid_faction
Liquid_faction (7 hours ago)

Why do developers wait inserting a new game+? Not hating on any devs, but in the 7th gen, new game plus was already there. They didn't need to patch it in. Now they make it seem like its a "new feature."

TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (7 hours ago)

Less painful to delay an extra feature than the whole game, I guess.

BoseDK
BoseDK (5 hours ago)

It's not something people are going to have access to right away even if it was in at launch so who really cares. So long as they don't make it a paid dlc like Nintendo did with BotW, it's whatever.

Angelv577
Angelv577 (8 hours ago)

Good. Gonna get the platinum on this game.

Vizigoth04
Vizigoth04 (8 hours ago)

Fan Tastic!

