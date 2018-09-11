Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Gets 2nd Trailer - News

/ 395 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released the second trailer for Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition.

View it below:

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on January 11, 2019 in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles