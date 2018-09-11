Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Adds Kam’lanaut from Final Fantasy XI DLC - News

Square Enix announced new DLC for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT. The DLC will add Kam’lanaut from Final Fantasy XI as a playable fighter and will be added to the arcade version first on September 19.

View the trailer for the DLC character below:





Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is available now worldwide for PlayStation 4 and Dissidia Final Fantasy is available for the arcades in Japan.

