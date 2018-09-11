The Last Remnant Remastered Headed West on December 6 for PS4 - News

Publisher Square Enix announced The Last Remnant Remastered will launch for PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store on December 6 in North America and Europe for $19.99.

Originally released in 2008, The Last Remnant captured the hearts and minds of gamers with its enthralling story, countless characters and intricate battle system. The Last Remnant Remastered features beautifully enhanced graphics enabled by Unreal Engine 4, allowing for a more immersive and captivating adventure than ever before.

The Last Remnant Remastered tells the story of a world filled with “Remnants” — ancient artefacts that grant mysterious power to their wielders, changing the world’s balance and leading to an era of countless frays between those who ruled, and those who obeyed. Within this war-torn fantasy world, players will follow the journey of a young man who is determined to uncover the truth.

