SEGA Trademarks Re:volvers8 in Japan - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

SEGA has trademarked Re:volvers8 in Japan on August 28.





SEGA has not announced a game with that title. However, with Tokyo Game Show 2018 on September 20 to 23 it is possible an announcement will be made soon.

