Omega Labyrinth Life Announced for Switch - News

/ 348 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

D3 Publisher has announced roguelike RPG, Omega Labyrinth Life, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan in 2019.





Very little is known about the game. Stay tuned to VGChartz has more information is released about the game.

Thanks Famitsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles