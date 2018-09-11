SEGA Reveals TGS 2018 Lineup - News

/ 586 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

SEGA has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Tokyo Game Show 2018, which runs from September 20 to 23.

Here is the lineup:

Sega Games

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Switch) – Playable, Trailer

Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage, Photo Spot

Idola Phantasy Star Saga (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage, Photo Spot

Kyoutou Kotoba RPG: Kotodaman (iOS, Android) – Goods

Phantasy Star Online 2 (PS4, PS Vita, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Goods, Photo Spot

Project Judge (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Theater, Stage

Readyyy! (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage, Goods, Photo Spot

Sega Ages (Switch) – Playable, Stage

Shenmue I & II (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Goods

Team Sonic Racing (PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Goods, Photo Spot

Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Goods

Wonder Gravity: Pino to Juuryoku Tsukai (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage

Yakuza Online (iOS, Android, PC) – Trailer, Stage, Goods, Photo Spot

Sega Interactive

Border Break (PS4) – Trailer, Stage, Goods, Photo Spot

Atlus

Catherine: Full Body (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer, Stage

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth (3DS) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Goods, Photo Spot

Partners

Anthem (PS4, Xbox One) (Electronic Arts) – Trailer

Battlefield V (PS4, Xbox One, PC) (Electronic Arts) – Trailer

FIFA 19 (PS4, Xbox One, PS3) (Electronic Arts) – Playable, Trailer

Hitman 2 (PS4, Xbox One) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Trailer, Stage, Photo Spot

Lapis x Labyrinth (PS4, Switch) (Nippon Ichi Software) – Playable, Trailer

LEGO DC Super-Villains (PS4, Switch) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Playable, Trailer

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy (PS4, Switch) (SNK) – Playable, Trailer

Steins;Gate Elite (PS4, Switch, PS Vita) (5pb.) – Trailer

Touhou Genso Wanderer: Lotus Labyrinth (PS4, Switch) (Aqua Style) – Playable, Trailer

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles