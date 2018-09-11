SEGA Reveals TGS 2018 Lineup - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 586 Views
SEGA has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Tokyo Game Show 2018, which runs from September 20 to 23.
Here is the lineup:
Sega Games
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage, Photo Spot
- Idola Phantasy Star Saga (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage, Photo Spot
- Kyoutou Kotoba RPG: Kotodaman (iOS, Android) – Goods
- Phantasy Star Online 2 (PS4, PS Vita, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Goods, Photo Spot
- Project Judge (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Theater, Stage
- Readyyy! (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage, Goods, Photo Spot
- Sega Ages (Switch) – Playable, Stage
- Shenmue I & II (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Goods
- Team Sonic Racing (PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Goods, Photo Spot
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Goods
- Wonder Gravity: Pino to Juuryoku Tsukai (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage
- Yakuza Online (iOS, Android, PC) – Trailer, Stage, Goods, Photo Spot
Sega Interactive
- Border Break (PS4) – Trailer, Stage, Goods, Photo Spot
Atlus
- Catherine: Full Body (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer, Stage
- Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth (3DS) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Goods, Photo Spot
Partners
- Anthem (PS4, Xbox One) (Electronic Arts) – Trailer
- Battlefield V (PS4, Xbox One, PC) (Electronic Arts) – Trailer
- FIFA 19 (PS4, Xbox One, PS3) (Electronic Arts) – Playable, Trailer
- Hitman 2 (PS4, Xbox One) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Trailer, Stage, Photo Spot
- Lapis x Labyrinth (PS4, Switch) (Nippon Ichi Software) – Playable, Trailer
- LEGO DC Super-Villains (PS4, Switch) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Playable, Trailer
- SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy (PS4, Switch) (SNK) – Playable, Trailer
- Steins;Gate Elite (PS4, Switch, PS Vita) (5pb.) – Trailer
- Touhou Genso Wanderer: Lotus Labyrinth (PS4, Switch) (Aqua Style) – Playable, Trailer
Thanks Gematsu.
Sega publishes Crash in Japan? Kinda strange seeing that title listed in the Sega lineup. Did we already know about Phantasy Star Online? Does it reach western shores? Sega Ages sounds like a collection of old games. And a lot of mobile titles listed here.
Pso 2!!??!!?? Omg
2 Comments