The Last Remnant Remastered Announced for PS4 - News

Square Enix has announced The Last Remnant Remastered for the PlayStation 4. It will launch in Japan on December 6 for 3,800 yen.

The game is a remaster of the 2008 Xbox 360 RPG, The Last Remnant. It uses a new engine and features improved graphics.

More information will be released at Tokyo Game Show 2018 on September 22.

