The Last Remnant Remastered Announced for PS4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 1,062 Views
Square Enix has announced The Last Remnant Remastered for the PlayStation 4. It will launch in Japan on December 6 for 3,800 yen.
View the teaser trailer below:
The game is a remaster of the 2008 Xbox 360 RPG, The Last Remnant. It uses a new engine and features improved graphics.
More information will be released at Tokyo Game Show 2018 on September 22.
Thanks Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Thats a nice news. The PS4 gets it all: most games, the most high-quality games, the best exclusives this year again and remaster / remakes of all kinds.
Bit of a kick in the nads to remove it from PC and then not announce a new version for it.
I think the same thing happened with Bulletstorm lmao ... that overpriced pile of shit remaster
- 0
Since that is a Japan only launch announcement I'd expect PS4/PC and X1 when they announce it coming to the West around mid 2019.
- +2
@Alchy: Yeah, it could very well end up being a de-master like with Deus Ex HR's Directors cut on Steam, but I hope that won't be the case.
@Pints: Yeah, I imagine that being the case, but you never know with SE these days. They just announced FF Crystal Chronicles for Switch/PS4, despite them having released other FF games on PC over the years.
- 0
Finally!
Omg this gen keeps on giving in new games, and old remastered games.
It's a very odd choice for a Remaster but I welcome it, the Original Nier would have been a more logical choice since it needs a Remaster and I hope that they are considering it for the future.
Generation: Remastered. I am going to assume that it has been ported to Unreal Engine 4 which brings with it all the enhancements that particular engine has. Shame no Switch version though, it's a great game. And also sad that the Xbox One or PC doesn't get a re-release.
No idea why you were downvoted for that.
- 0
So basically they remove it from PC to announce a Japanese remaster? What was thr point in that decision?
I imagine they'll announce the remaster for PC when it comes to the West.
- 0
I've been wanting this for awhile and I'm kinda upset no Switch. Oh well.
Doesn't mean it can't come over to other platforms in the future.
- +1
8 Comments