PS4 vs PS3 in Japan – VGChartz Gap Charts – July 2018 Update

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PS4 Vs. PS3 Japan:
Gap change in latest month: 12,050 – PS3
Gap change over last 12 months: 396,795 – PS4
Total Lead: 307,384 – PS4
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 6,901,676
PlayStation 3 Total Sales: 6,594,292
July 2018 is the 54th month of the PlayStation 4 being on sale in Japan. The gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 3 by 12,050 units in the last month and in favor of the PlayStation 4 by 396,795 units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 currently leads by just 307,384 units.
The PlayStation 3 launched in November 2006, while the PlayStation 4 launched in February 2014. The PlayStation 4 has sold 6.90 million units, while its predecessor the PlayStation 3 sold 6.59 million units.
When ps4 gets that verry needs to be pricecut,ps4 will create a pretty big lead.
Hah, finally PS4 is overcoming the japanese PS3 sales, it took it's time and for some time it seemed like Sony might've lost the trust of japanese gamers.
The PS4 is already on it's way to surpass PS3 sales in every region, and although it seems in Japan it will be no different, it's sure proving to be a challenge.
