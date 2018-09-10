Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! Special Nintendo Switch Bundle Announced

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! Special Nintendo Switch Bundle Announced - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 758 Views

Nintendo has announced a special Nintendo Switch bundle themed on the upcoming Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! games. 

The bundle comes with Pikachu and Eevee-themed Joy-Con controllers and Dock, a digital copy of Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, and a Poké Ball Plus.

View the trailer for the bundle below:

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 16.

 A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

4 Comments

xMetroid
xMetroid (6 hours ago)

Finally some new Dock design. Hopefully we get a Metroid one!

  • +4
Shikamo
Shikamo (3 hours ago)

This will sell like crazy.

  • +2
Areym
Areym (6 hours ago)

Hmm, as a physical snob, I would have preferred a physical copy of the game.

  • +2
flashfire926
flashfire926 (7 hours ago)

The slight color variation between the two joycons makes this look ugly. Either make both the same color, or colors that are fairly different from each other.

  • +2
Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (7 hours ago)

Yeah, I feel the same way about it.

  • 0
No9tro
No9tro (6 hours ago)

I think it looks fine

  • +3
SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (5 hours ago)

They're supposed to look like the tail of each Pokemon when docked but I agree that they're pretty damn ugly when undocked.

  • +2