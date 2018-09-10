Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! Special Nintendo Switch Bundle Announced - News

Nintendo has announced a special Nintendo Switch bundle themed on the upcoming Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! games.

The bundle comes with Pikachu and Eevee-themed Joy-Con controllers and Dock, a digital copy of Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, and a Poké Ball Plus.

View the trailer for the bundle below:

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 16.

