Lethal League Blaze Release Date Revealed

Developer Reptile Games announced the high-speed ball game, Lethal League Blaze, will launch for Windows PC via Steam on October 24 and in spring 2019 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Here is an overview of the game:

Lethal League Blaze is an intense, high speed ball game, with unique characters, outta sight sounds and none of that weak shit. In Shine City, the anti-gravity ball game has long been illegal. The group who kept playing was dubbed the Lethal League. Even now, with their sport pushed underground, players and crews compete in the League for challenge and respect.

In the game, the goal is to beat your opponents with the ball. You can manipulate the ball to get the perfect angle and use your character’s special moves to surprise them. But every strike speeds up the ball or even doubles its speed, up to shatteringly extreme velocities. You can tag the ball to your color, but on those high speeds the tables are quickly turned. You can play locally with friends and foes, by yourself in the singleplayer modes or battle it out online!

Key Features:

Up to four players: Play locally AND online with up to four players.

Play locally AND online with up to four players. Easy to pick up, hard to master gameplay: Start off simply hitting the ball faster and faster back and forth. Improve by learning how to use Smashes, Bunts and Special Abilities to your advantage. Then go further beyond with parries and countering with throws ending with the pure psychological goodness: taunts.

Start off simply hitting the ball faster and faster back and forth. Improve by learning how to use Smashes, Bunts and Special Abilities to your advantage. Then go further beyond with parries and countering with throws ending with the pure psychological goodness: taunts. Tons of unlockable extras and secrets: Unlock characters and their outfits as you play. New modes and stages are in there too and even the soundtrack can be unlocked to play at leisure.

Unlock characters and their outfits as you play. New modes and stages are in there too and even the soundtrack can be unlocked to play at leisure. Play on your own: Step up to the plate by yourself and beat a series of opponents in the Arcade Mode to reach the beat-blasting bossfight. Then check out the event-based Story Mode that has you playing all sides of the going-downs in Shine City.

Step up to the plate by yourself and beat a series of opponents in the Arcade Mode to reach the beat-blasting bossfight. Then check out the event-based Story Mode that has you playing all sides of the going-downs in Shine City. Modes and options: Pick your preferred style of play like with HP, one-shot kill or points. And then there are game modes like Strikers, using goals, and something called Lethal Volley…

Pick your preferred style of play like with HP, one-shot kill or points. And then there are game modes like Strikers, using goals, and something called Lethal Volley… Wicked Tracks: A Breakbeat, Hip-Hop and House soundtrack featuring the likes of Hideki Naganuma, Frank Klepacki, Pixelord, Bignic, and of course, Klaus Veen.

Lethal League Blaze is the sequel to the popular projectile-fighting game Lethal League known for it’s ridiculous speeds and hitstun, the original game was intense to watch and intenser to play. This time around there will be double the characters at launch and more to come after.

