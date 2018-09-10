Dead or Alive 6 Launches February 15, 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Koei Tecmo announced Dead or Alive 6 will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on February 15, 2019.

Here is information on pre-order bonuses and what comes in the Digital Deluxe Edition:

PlayStation 4 Pre-Order Bonuses:

PlayStation 4 owners who take advantage of pre-order sales will score a unique Dead or Alive 6 theme, as well as obtaining “The Female Tengu” Nyotengu as a playable character.

Xbox One Pre-Order Bonuses:

Xbox One gamers who pre-order the title will also be able to download Nyotengu to their roster on top of receiving a pre-order bonus costume for the legendary Ryu Hayabusa.

Early Purchase Bonuses:

A special Early Purchase Bonus program for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners was also announced, as gamers who digitally purchase Dead or Alive 6 by March 14, 2019, will receive a bonus costume for one of the game’s most popular characters, Kasumi. Gamers who enter the Early Purchase Bonus program on Steam will collect the Kasumi costume as well as Nyotengu as a downloadable character.

Digital Deluxe Edition:

In addition, Team Ninja unveiled a Digital Deluxe edition of the game for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam that will include a set of 25 extra costumes, three bonus musical tracks, a DDX exclusive Kasumi costume, and an exceptional character added to the lineup, the formidable Kasumi clone, Phase 4.

