Left Alive Release Date Revealed

Publisher Square Enix announced the survival action shooter, Left Alive, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 28, 2019 in Japan and for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC sometime in 2019 in North America and Europe.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Left Alive is a brand-new survival action shooter coming to PlayStation 4 and PC in 2019. Set during a devastating invasion in war-torn Novo Slava, Left Alive tells a human story of survival.

Veteran developers, Toshifumi Nabeshima (director, Armored Core series), Yoji Shinkawa from Kojima Productions (character designer, Metal Gear series), and Takayuki Yanase (mech designer, Ghost in the Shell: Arise, Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Xenoblade Chronicles X) join forces to create Left Alive’s dark and gritty world.

