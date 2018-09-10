Everybody’s Golf VR Announced for PSVR - News

/ 326 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Clap Hanz have announced Everybody’s Golf VR for PlayStation VR. It will launch in 2019.





Here is an overview of the game:

Everybody’s Golf VR lets you step up to the tee and enjoy a round in virtual reality. Developed by Clap Hanz in association with Japan Studio, Everybody’s Golf VR marks the VR debut for the much loved franchise, letting players step into the shoes and score hot shots across the course.

The initial idea for the game came to us at SIE when we looked at how we could better immerse ourselves and our players into the world of Everybody’s Golf, and let players step into those idyllic courses and those tranquil scenes that players all know and love.

The controls for Everybody’s Golf VR are slightly different from earlier Everybody’s Golf entries, but something that hasn’t changed is the series’ commitment to delivering an experience that everyone can easily enjoy, taking thrilling golf shots and nailing that perfect swing. Players can swing their Dualshock 4 or PS Move controller like a golf club, allowing them to experience the fun of golf with their whole bodies and immersing fully into the game.

Not only does this make golf accessible to all, as one would expect from the Everybody’s Golf series, but for the first time ever in the series, players will be able to see the uneven terrain, read wind direction, and experience the nature of the golf course all with their own eyes – a 360 degree VR experience made possible by the PlayStation VR.

We’re so excited to share this game with you next year and bring you more details on the courses soon! Stay tuned to the PlayStation social channels and blog for more about Everybody’s Golf VR!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles